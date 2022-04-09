Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives $14.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUUIF. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.