Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a buy rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

SPB opened at C$11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

