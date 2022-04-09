sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $122.92 million and approximately $305,328.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 123,175,932 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

