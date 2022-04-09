SushiSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $112.03 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00008295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $449.59 million and $112.03 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00036028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00106236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 241,489,918 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

