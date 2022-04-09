SVB Leerink Reiterates Market Perform Rating for IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

SVB Leerink restated their market perform rating on shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IMARA’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IMARA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

IMRA stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. IMARA has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IMARA will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMARA news, Director David M. Mott purchased 50,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,517.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $469,824.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and sold 488,307 shares valued at $556,539. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IMARA by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IMARA by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

