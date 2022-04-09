Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 75 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) received a CHF 75 price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 90 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 103 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.
Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.
