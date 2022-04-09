Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Gap Up to $34.09

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $35.14. Sylvamo shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 4,491 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,661,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,462,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Company Profile (NYSE:SLVM)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

