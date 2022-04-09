Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.62.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company.

SYNA opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,188,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

