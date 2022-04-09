Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,049.01 and a beta of 0.72. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $77.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

