Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $2.91. Team shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 5,706,844 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

In other Team news, Chairman Michael J. Caliel bought 20,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis bought 25,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 61,800 shares of company stock worth $97,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

