Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($461.54) to €440.00 ($483.52) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

TLPFY opened at $183.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.78. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $161.36 and a 1 year high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.