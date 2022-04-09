Templeton Global Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE:GIM opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. Templeton Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 269,177 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.