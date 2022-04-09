Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.
TDC stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38.
In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $289,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
