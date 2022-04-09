Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TDC stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $289,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

