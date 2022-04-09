Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Teradyne by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,506. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

TER stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.32. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

