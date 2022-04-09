Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.43

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 1368522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,005,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Terex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Terex by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after acquiring an additional 489,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Terex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

