Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) COO Vernon Hirata Sells 3,546 Shares

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

