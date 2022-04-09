Tether Hits Market Capitalization of $82.54 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $82.54 billion and $43.93 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046007 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.16 or 0.07594906 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,467.65 or 0.99913884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,615,592,201 coins and its circulating supply is 82,510,930,581 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

