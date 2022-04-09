Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. 9,685,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,976,226. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

