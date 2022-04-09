TFG Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,086 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,086 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.
Shares of TGT traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,631,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
