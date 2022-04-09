TFG Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 5,912 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,912 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after buying an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $206,632,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after buying an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. 9,620,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,570,386. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

