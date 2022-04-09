TFG Advisers LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.02. The company had a trading volume of 295,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,375. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $172.37 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.52.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,703.70.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.