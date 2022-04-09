TFG Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after acquiring an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. 1,126,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

