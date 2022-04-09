TFG Advisers LLC Sells 558 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Neenah by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter worth about $87,743,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neenah in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Neenah stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,343. The company has a market capitalization of $627.11 million, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.52%.

In other news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

