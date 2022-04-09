TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.17.

NYSE TFII opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TFI International has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.38.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

