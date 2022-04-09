The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,925.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.30) to GBX 4,550 ($59.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.66) to GBX 5,300 ($69.51) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

