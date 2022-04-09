The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.88. Charles Schwab reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,617,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,601 shares of company stock valued at $57,526,286 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.