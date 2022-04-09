The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

KO traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $63.83. 12,703,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,255,256. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

