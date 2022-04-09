The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $210.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.27.

NYSE:SI opened at $127.89 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

