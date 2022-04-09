The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $152.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $154.98.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

