The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $156.87 and a one year high of $224.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.23.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,837 shares of company stock valued at $207,042,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

