The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $5.06. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 9,524 shares changing hands.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
