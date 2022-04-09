The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $5.06. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 9,524 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

