The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will report $22.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.76 million to $23.00 million. Joint posted sales of $17.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $103.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.91 million to $105.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $128.93 million, with estimates ranging from $123.76 million to $134.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.92 million, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Joint by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joint by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Joint by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

