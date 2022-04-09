The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,552 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,511,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,564. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.