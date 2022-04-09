The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MRCH opened at GBX 582 ($7.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £755.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05. The Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 485 ($6.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 592 ($7.76). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 563.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 555.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

About The Merchants Trust (Get Rating)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.