The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:MRCH opened at GBX 582 ($7.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £755.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05. The Merchants Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 485 ($6.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 592 ($7.76). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 563.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 555.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
