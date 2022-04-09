The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 122 ($1.60).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of The Restaurant Group stock traded up GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 68.35 ($0.90). 2,262,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,009. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £522.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.60.

In related news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($100,983.61).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

