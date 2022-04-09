The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 761 ($9.98).

SGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.97) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 730 ($9.57) to GBX 720 ($9.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Steve Hare acquired 3,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($26,872.13).

SGE traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 725.80 ($9.52). 1,898,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,935. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 611.60 ($8.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.20 ($11.31). The company has a market cap of £7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 693.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 743.34.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

