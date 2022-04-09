The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 761 ($9.98).
SGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.97) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 730 ($9.57) to GBX 720 ($9.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In related news, insider Steve Hare acquired 3,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($26,872.13).
The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.