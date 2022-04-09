The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. abrdn plc grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,119,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

