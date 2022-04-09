The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,382.35

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,382.35 ($18.13) and traded as low as GBX 1,314 ($17.23). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,338 ($17.55), with a volume of 19,796 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,840 ($24.13) to GBX 1,590 ($20.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,663.33 ($21.81).

The company has a market cap of £625.34 million and a PE ratio of 24.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,265.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,380.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

