TheStreet Downgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to C+

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGIH opened at $90.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.19. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 17.28 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.79 per share, for a total transaction of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares during the period. Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,082,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,846,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.