TheStreet Upgrades Citizens (NYSE:CIA) to “C”

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. Citizens has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.21 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 14.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 163.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citizens by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Citizens by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Citizens by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

