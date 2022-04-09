THETA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $273.57 Million (THETA)

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $5.25 billion and approximately $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, THETA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

