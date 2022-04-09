THG (LON:THG) PT Lowered to GBX 150

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on shares of THG in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 217 ($2.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.56) price target on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 485.40 ($6.37).

Shares of THG opened at GBX 91.74 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. THG has a twelve month low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 717.50 ($9.41).

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

