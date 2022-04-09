THG (LON:THG) PT Lowered to GBX 150

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 440 ($5.77) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THG. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.18) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 217 ($2.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.56) price target on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 485.40 ($6.37).

Shares of THG opened at GBX 91.74 ($1.20) on Tuesday. THG has a twelve month low of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 717.50 ($9.41). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.63.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

