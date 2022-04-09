TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $161.60

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161.60 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 163.20 ($2.14), with a volume of 190363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.20 ($2.38).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 351.67 ($4.61).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £849.08 million and a PE ratio of 70.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 210.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 237.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.