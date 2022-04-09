Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $65.52 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.