Tiaa Fsb Has $1.33 Million Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,148,000 after buying an additional 658,742 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 190,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WOR opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

WOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

