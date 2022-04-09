Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,414 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,091 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

