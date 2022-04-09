Tiaa Fsb Sells 410 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

NYSE:XPO opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

