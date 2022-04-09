Tiaa Fsb Sells 508 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Novartis were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Novartis by 3,631.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 24.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 401,585 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

