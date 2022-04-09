Tiaa Fsb Sells 7,559 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 170,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.41 and its 200-day moving average is $143.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

